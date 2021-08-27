Bombay High Court gives nod to abortion of 33-week foetus

The Bombay High Court on Thursday permitted a 20-year-old woman to medically terminate her pregnancy as her 33-week foetus had serious neurological and skeletal abnormalities.

A division bench of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Madhav Jamdar had in an earlier hearing ordered a panel of doctors from state-run JJ Hospital to examine the woman and submit a report. The bench was informed on Thursday that the foetus had a ‘substantial risk of serious physical handicap with very high morbidity and mortality’. The woman had expressed a desire to terminate the pregnancy due to this condition.

A petition was filed by the woman through her lawyer Shraddha Vavhal seeking permission to undergo the medical termination. Medical termination of pregnancy is prohibited after 20 weeks of pregnancy, after which it can only be done after approval from a High Court following certain criteria. The bench granted the permission to undergo the termination at JJ Hospital expeditiously.