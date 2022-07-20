Bombay High Court gets nine more judges, total strength now 62

July 20, 2022 1:02:20 am
NEARLY FIVE months since the Supreme Court collegium made its recommendations, nine lawyers on Tuesday took oath as ‘additional judges’ of the Bombay High Court, taking the High Court’s working strength to 62.
The High Court was functioning at the strength of 53 judges after Justice V G Bisht retired on Monday. Now, it will function with 44 permanent judges and 18 additional judges. However, the sanctioned strength of the court, which is the second largest in the country after the Allahabad High Court, is 94. With three more judges set to retire by the first week of November, the strength is likely to fall below 60 if no new names are recommended by the Supreme Court collegium.
The central government on Saturday had cleared nine of the 10 names of lawyers, appointing them as additional judges.
In a notification, the government had appointed advocates Kishore Chandrakant Sant, Valmiki Menezes S A, Kamal Rashmi Khata, Sharmila Uttamrao Deshmukh, Arun Ramnath Pednekar, Sandeep Vishnupant Marne, Gauri Vinod Godse, Rajesh Shantaram Patil and Arif Saleh Doctor.
Chief Justice Dipankar Datta administered oath to the nine lawyers on Monday. The only recommended name that is yet to be cleared by the government is that of senior advocate Somasekar Sundaresan, a securities and regulatory expert.
