Bombay High Court forms high powered committee to monitor air pollution control in Mumbai region

The order also allows the committee to hold physical or virtual meetings once a week initially, depending on the volume of work, and to conduct site visits or convene meetings at appropriate locations.

The Bombay High Court has constituted a high-powered committee comprising former Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court Amjad A Sayed and retired Bombay High Court Justice Anuja Prabhudessai to monitor and supervise compliance with earlier court directives aimed at curbing air pollution in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Justice Sayed served as a judge of the Bombay High Court for 15 years before being elevated as Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court in 2023.

The committee was formed following observations by a bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam A Ankhad, which noted that air pollution levels in Mumbai and surrounding areas had not declined and that there was “insufficient monitoring” by civic authorities. The bench took the decision on January 29, while the detailed order was made available on Tuesday.