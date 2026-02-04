Bombay High Court forms high powered committee to monitor air pollution control in Mumbai region

Panel of two former judges to supervise compliance and recommend measures for Mumbai and Navi Mumbai

By: Express News Service
3 min readMumbaiFeb 4, 2026 12:30 AM IST
The Bombay High Court has constituted a high-powered committee comprising former Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court Amjad A Sayed and retired Bombay High Court Justice Anuja Prabhudessai to monitor and supervise compliance with earlier court directives aimed at curbing air pollution in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Justice Sayed served as a judge of the Bombay High Court for 15 years before being elevated as Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court in 2023.

The committee was formed following observations by a bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam A Ankhad, which noted that air pollution levels in Mumbai and surrounding areas had not declined and that there was “insufficient monitoring” by civic authorities. The bench took the decision on January 29, while the detailed order was made available on Tuesday.

The High Court has been hearing a suo motu public interest litigation along with other petitions initiated after taking note of multiple media reports, including The Indian Express series Death by Breath, which highlighted an “alarming scenario” of air pollution beginning in November 2023.

The committee will examine reports submitted by municipal commissioners and officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board.

It will also consider the findings of an advocates committee earlier appointed by the High Court to inspect construction sites in Mumbai and make recommendations to authorities.

The court directed that the committee’s recommendations should cover “immediate, medium term and longterm measures to combat and prevent air pollution in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including advising them on the formulation of a Graded Response Action Plan for Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.”

The High Court said the committee may submit a preliminary report by March 5, followed by monthly reports, and may also suggest “additional measures to ensure effective compliance and reduction of pollution.”

The bench further stated that the committee “may seek inputs, as and when required,” from Virendra Sethi, Emeritus Fellow in Environmental Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay, and Dr Indu Khosla, a pediatric pulmonologist, and “may consult any other expert body if necessary.”

The order also allows the committee to hold physical or virtual meetings once a week initially, depending on the volume of work, and to conduct site visits or convene meetings at appropriate locations.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has been directed to pay Rs 1 lakh per sitting to each committee member and to provide office space, a vehicle and secretarial assistance. The Deputy Municipal Commissioner for Environment has been designated as the nodal officer for coordination with the committee.

Posting the matter for further hearing on March 5, the High Court cautioned, “Any failure to render assistance to High Power Committee or refusal or disobedience of any request, order, directions of the High Power Committee shall be treated as breach of this order and appropriate proceedings including contempt proceedings shall be initiated against the concerned persons.”

 

