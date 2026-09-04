Couple, daughter hid Rs 1-crore flat sale in domestic violence case, Bombay HC orders forcible possession

The Court Receiver’s charges of Rs 50,000 will ultimately be recovered from the couple and their daughter, the court said. (File)

The Bombay High Court on Thursday, September 3, issued contempt notices to a senior citizen couple and their married daughter for “suppressing” the transfer and subsequent sale of a flat that had been protected as a shared household in a domestic violence case.



Calling it a “serious and shocking case” of fraud played on the court, a single-judge bench of Justice Madhav J Jamdar directed the Court Receiver to take “immediate forcible physical possession” of the flat where the married daughter currently resides and evict anyone found occupying it.

The court also directed that police protection be provided to the receiver while implementing the order.

