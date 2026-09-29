‘Flat buyer faces FIR, industrialist pays Rs 6 crore for Rs 22,000 crore loan’: Bombay HC asks why

The Bombay High Court, while pulling up a Senior Officer of the Customs department for giving a “no-objection” for the granting of anticipatory bail to an accused booked in a fraud amounting to Rs 34 crore, said that this was “not the way a public officer should function” and summoned him to appear before the court on Tuesday.

The HC judge also questioned if the law was equal for everyone, noting that while an FIR is registered against a flat purchaser who defaults on a home loan, when an industrialist takes a Rs 22,000-crore loan, only Rs 6 crore is required to be paid.