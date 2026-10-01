Bombay HC turns up heat on Fadnavis govt in Mundhwa land case: ‘99% shareholder Parth Pawar didn’t benefit?’

The Bombay High Court has granted anticipatory bail to suspended Pune City tehsildar Suryakant Yewale in the Mundhwa land deal case, but questioned the Maharashtra government, noting “serious allegations” against M/s. Amadea Enterprises LLP, where Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar’s son and Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar holds 99 percent of the shares, while another director, Digvijay Patil, made an accused in the case, holds only 1 percent.

“Your stand as Investigating Officer (IO) [in the affidavit] is that the person who is having 99 percent shareholding is not responsible, and the one who is accused is the person having 1 percent shareholding. Is the person who is having 99% share, Mr Parth Pawar, not a beneficiary of this transaction?,” Justice Madhav J Jamdar orally questioned after the state lawyer said the company concerned was not a partnership firm.