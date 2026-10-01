The Bombay High Court has granted anticipatory bail to suspended Pune City tehsildar Suryakant Yewale in the Mundhwa land deal case, but questioned the Maharashtra government, noting “serious allegations” against M/s. Amadea Enterprises LLP, where Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar’s son and Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar holds 99 percent of the shares, while another director, Digvijay Patil, made an accused in the case, holds only 1 percent.
“Your stand as Investigating Officer (IO) [in the affidavit] is that the person who is having 99 percent shareholding is not responsible, and the one who is accused is the person having 1 percent shareholding. Is the person who is having 99% share, Mr Parth Pawar, not a beneficiary of this transaction?,” Justice Madhav J Jamdar orally questioned after the state lawyer said the company concerned was not a partnership firm.
Meanwhile, State Director General of Police (DGP) Sadanand Date, after detailed scrutiny of investigation papers, informed the HC that “there is a need for a more professional and detailed investigation”. Therefore, instructions have been issued to Pune Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar to carry out further probe.
The FIR alleged that the land in Mundhwa, which fell under the category of Mahar Watan land and was leased to the Botanical Survey of India, was sold to Amadea Enterprises – without the mandatory approval of the state government.
Parth Pawar is a director in Amadea Enterprises.
The high court on September 7 directed the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) and the IO to respond to Yewale’s anticipatory bail plea after noting a submission, without specifically attributing it to any of the parties, that Parth Pawar had not been named as an accused for being “very highly influential”.
Senior advocate Harshad Nimbalkar, appearing for Yewale, argued allegations related to his July 1, 2025 order declaring applicants owners of the land and a July 14, 2025 letter intimating the Pune Sub-Divisional Officer on the land purchase. Even if the order was illegal, he said, it could be challenged, and the FIR did not allege that it was passed for “illegal gratification.”
Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) SV Gavand, appearing for the state, opposed the plea, saying custodial interrogation was required since allegations were “very serious”.
Story continues below this ad
The HC noted Yewale had not misused interim protection from arrest earlier granted to him, therefore, it granted him pre-arrest bail on an assurance of his cooperation with the probe.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More