Bombay High Court extends permission to BMC to dump waste at Deonar till December 31

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday extended the permission granted to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to continue dumping waste at the Deonar landfill till December 31.

Following major fires between January 2015 and March 2016, in February 2016, the court had ordered the BMC to close down the Mulund and Deonar dumping grounds in suburban Mumbai after observing that they had reached their saturation points.

Opened in 1927, the Deonar landfill is spread over 132 hectares and holds 12 million metric tonnes of waste. Currently, 3,000 metric tonnes of waste is dumped at the site daily.

A Division Bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice M S Sanklecha was hearing an application filed by the BMC seeking extension to dump solid waste at Deonar on the ground that it could not find an alternative site in the city. The bench allowed the application stating that it will be the last time it is are extending the time, considering that sufficient time has been already given to the corporation to comply with earlier orders.

The civic body is trying for scientific closure of the landfill since 2005. For the past one year, it has been trying to float a waste-to-energy plant at the site. The plant, when functional, will process 600 tonnes of waste, generating 10 mega watts of energy.

A civic official said, “We have been trying to get contractors for over a year now. Only three or four bidders have shown interest in the project. Mulund has been already shut. The only option available to us is Deonar.”