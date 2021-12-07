Bombay High Court extends interim protection from arrest to NCP leader Eknath Khadse’s wife in Pune land grab case

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday extended interim relief from arrest till December 21 to Mandakini Khadse, wife of NCP leader Eknath Khadse, who has been booked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a Pune land grab case.

A single-judge bench of Justice Nitin W Sambre was hearing Mandakini’s anticipatory bail plea, which was moved after the special court earlier this month rejected the same, stating that it was not maintainable.

On October 14, the Bombay High Court granted interim relief of protection from arrest to Mandakini and had directed her to appear before the ED.

The high court had directed her to appear every Tuesday and Friday between 10 am and 2 pm from October 17 till further orders and had instructed her to cooperate with the ED. However, on Tuesday, the bench waived Mandakini’s appearance and said that as and when she is required to appear, the investigating agency should give her 24-hour prior notice for the same.

The court had earlier said that in the event of the arrest by ED, Mandakini Khadse would be released on bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and sureties in the like amount.

On Tuesday, after Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh sought time to respond to the plea, the bench adjourned the hearing to December 21.

The ED named Eknath Khadse, his wife, son-in-law Girish Chaudhari and two others as accused in a money-laundering case, alleging that in 2016, when Khadse was revenue minister with the then BJP-led government in the state, he had misused his position in a land deal to benefit his family. While Chaudhari is in custody, another co-accused Ravindra Muley was granted bail last month.