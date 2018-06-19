Bombay High Court: Ethics, morality should be first chapter in school education

Bombay HC said Ethics and morality should be the first chapter in school education. (File) Bombay HC said Ethics and morality should be the first chapter in school education. (File)

Noting the increasing number of crimes involving juveniles, the Bombay High Court on Monday said “ethics and morality should be the first chapter to be taught in school.”

The court was hearing a suo motu Public Interest litigation (PIL) on setting up children-friendly courts across the state. Advocate General A A Kumbhakoni informed the court about a latest Supreme Court judgment which requested Chief Justices of all the High Courts to consider setting up of children-friendly courts. It also said that cases related to crime against children should be conducted with sensitivity to the victim.

Kumbhakoni told the court that the state government has constituted a Special Task Force (STF) to investigate crimes against children to make sure witnesses depose and the trial is conducted expeditiously. A division bench of Justice Naresh Patil and Justice G S Kulkarni said that there was a recent incident reported in newspapers which said that an eight-month-old was sexually assaulted. “The degree of degradation of one’s way of thinking is such that even an eight-month-old is not spared,” the court said. The court, addressing the issues regarding juveniles in conflict with the law, said, “Ethics and morality should be the first chapter to be taught in school,” science and technology will come after that.

The court also said that such incidents are happening in a society which has “rich culture and heritage”. “Socially, we have to study why crimes against children are increasing,” the court said. The court further said that there is a need to understand “what is the reason for the increase in crime” and involvement of juveniles in crime.

The court said that the state must take steps to minimise crime involving juveniles. Kumbhakoni told the court that they will take Delhi as an example and will work accordingly in setting up children friendly courts across the state.

