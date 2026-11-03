Bombay HC ‘disturbed’ over Mumbai civic body pulling down Dia Mirza’s pollution-free Diwali video

Day after the Mumbai civic body The Bombay High Court on Tuesday expressed displeasure and said it was “disturbed” over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) being required to pull down a pollution-free Diwali campaign video featuring actor Dia Mirza after city Mayor Ritu Tawde and party chief Ameet Satam objected to her inclusion, saying that it was “unfortunate” and had been given a “different colour”.

It suggested it would be “ideal” to put the campaign content up again to “restore confidence of people in constitution” as city of Mumbai survives on feeling of “togetherness” and “the balance ought not to be disturbed by any loose comments.”

“We are disturbed with the comments made by certain persons in regard to celebrities who had participated and assisted in public cause being taken up by BMC of creating awareness of ill effects of bursting firecrackers by the noise and air pollution. In our opinion, BMC took very effective steps, and each one of them (celebrities) have given this message to nurture togetherness. We certainly believe when with such solemnity such task was undertaken, there was no room of factionalism,” the HC noted in its order

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“We therefore observe incident taken place yesterday, which in our opinion was unfortunate and it was without taking into consideration the solemnity of court orders and whole intention of what was to be achieved by the campaign. There is no scope for knee-jerk reaction of few people at the cost of society at large,” a bench of Justices Girish S Kulkarni and Neela K Gokhale noted.

The bench was hearing a suo motu PIL and related pleas on festival noise and air pollution due to firecrackers. It had, on October 26, asked the BMC to involve celebrities free of charge for public awareness about the ill-effects of pollution, after which the civic body had roped in Ajinkya Rahane, Madhuri Dixit, and Dia Mirza. The civic body pulled down the campaign video featuring Mirza after the city BJP chief’s objections.