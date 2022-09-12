scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Bombay High Court directs state govt to conduct Public Prosecutor exams in Marathi also

This will be applicable not from the exam held on September 11 but the one after that.

Kirpekar submitted that it was incumbent on the Maharashtra government to conduct exams in English as well as in Marathi language.

The Bombay High Court recently directed the Maharashtra government to ensure that examinations for recruiting public prosecutors in the state be conducted in Marathi language as well.

This will be applicable not from the exam held on September 11 but the one after that.

Noting that the examination is currently held only in English, the court pulled up the government for not complying with its directions issued twelve years ago to hold examinations for subordinate officers in Maharashtra in Marathi as well. “Twelve years have passed by. It cannot be comprehended that even after 12 years, the government is still searching for examiners to assess the answer papers in Marathi language,” the bench remarked.

A division bench of Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice R N Laddha on September 7 was hearing a plea by Pratap Prakash Jadhav, who submitted through advocate Alankar Kirpekar, that he studied in Marathi language and proceedings before courts of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) and Civil Judge Junior Division (CJJD) are normally conducted in Marathi language.

Kirpekar submitted that it was incumbent on the Maharashtra government to conduct exams in English as well as in Marathi language.

Advocate MP Thakur for the state said the authorities are considering the petitioner’s representation and will consider the same before the next examination. She submitted that nearly 7,700 candidates are appearing for an exam being conducted on September 11 and it may not be possible to find an examiner to assess answer papers in Marathi language. The petitioner referred to a 2010 judgment of the High Court that directed exams for subordinate judicial officers to be held in Marathi and English as the state’s policy prescribed Marathi be made the language of the lower courts.

Advertisement