Bombay High Court directs CBFC to examine Zero

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) to examine the upcoming movie Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan to scrutinise the allegation of a petitioner that Khan is seen wearing a ‘kirpan’ in the poster and the trailer of the movie.

The petitioner, Amritpal Khalsa, told the court that Khan is seen wearing a ‘kirpan’, which has hurt the sentiments of the members of the Sikh community and that it would be imitated by the people. Khalsa sought directions to the CBFC to delete the scene where Khan is seen wearing a ‘kirpan’ tied across his chest.

CBFC lawyer Advait Sethna told the court that a certification from the censor board was pending and the poster in question was not part of the trailer submitted by the filmmakers while seeking certification.

A division bench of Justice B P Dharmadhikari and Justice Sarang Kotwal asked how, if the censor board has not granted the certification, the release dates of the film have been announced. The bench also asked if any action has been taken by the CBFC if such a scene was inserted in the trailer.

Senior counsel Narvoz Seervai and lawyer Gulnar Mistry, appearing for Shah Rukh Khan, producers Gauri Khan and Karuna Badwal, director Anand L Rai, and Red Chillies Entertainment, told the court that the lead actor is not wearing a ‘kirpan’ and that it was an ordinary sword.

The bench noted in its order that the CBFC does not know from where the release date, December 21, is indicated, when the film is not certified yet, as informed by the CBFC. The court also noted that the CBFC said that the petitioner’s application is for scrutiny. The bench further said that the CBFC should examine and scrutinise the allegations raised by the petitioner. The court has posted the matter for hearing on December 18.