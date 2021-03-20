Bombay High Court deliberates restrictions in its premises due to surge in cases

The Bombay High Court, which had resumed physical hearings since last December, on Friday decided to impose restrictions in its premises as a temporary measure to avoid overcrowding and observe physical distancing protocols (File)

Sources said that in a meeting on Friday, the administrative judges of the HC, along with the representatives of the state and central governments as well as various bar associations, decided to avoid overcrowding in court premises by restricting entry of litigants, unless specifically called for by the court, for at least two weeks. It was also decided to allow individual judges at the principal seat in Mumbai to decide on whether they want to conduct hearings in the video conference mode instead of physical hearings in lawyers’ presence.



Moreover, The Nagpur bench of the HC is likely to continue virtual hearings till further notice.

The Bombay Bar Association had announced that its premises in the HC building in Mumbai was closed on March 17 for sanitation purposes after one of the staffers tested positive.