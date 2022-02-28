Bombay High Court defers hearing on contempt plea against Nawab Malik

The Bombay High Court on Monday deferred for a week the hearing on a contempt plea filed by Dhyandev Wankhede against Maharashtra cabinet minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik. Dhyandev, father of former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede, has claimed that despite giving an undertaking to the court in December, Malik has continued to defame his family and made contentious remarks.

A division bench comprising Justice SJ Kathawalla and Justice MN Jadhav said that Malik has been arrested in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case and, therefore, it would not make sense to take a decision whether to punish him or not for contempt of court on Monday.

In his reply, Malik had alleged that there were false additions in transcripts submitted to the court by Dhyandev. Malik claimed that Dhyandev deliberately added Sameer’s name in the portions of transcripts, which were submitted to claim that he had allegedly breached undertakings given before the court.

Meanwhile, Dhyandev’s counsel on Monday tendered an unconditional apology, conceding that Sameer’s name was wrongly inserted in one of the translations of Malik’s statements.

In his contempt plea filed last month, Dhyandev cited certain remarks purportedly made by Malik on December 28 last year and on January 2 and 3 this year.

On February 21, Malik, who remained present in the court, had sought the withdrawal of the show-cause notice through an affidavit. The affidavit stated, “This Court was wrongfully induced to entertain the contempt petition and issue notice on the basis of such false/deliberately incorrect extracts…”

The high court will hear the contempt plea next week.