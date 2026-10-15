Bombay HC says ban on bursting firecrackers on streets applies for festivals all year

Amid Navratri celebrations and ahead of Diwali, the Bombay High Court on Thursday, October 15, directed that the “total ban” on bursting firecrackers on public streets and roads during festivities will be applicable throughout the year.

Justices Girish S Kulkarni and Neela K Gokhale passed an order on a suo motu PIL and other pleas, raising concerns over noise pollution during festivities and the bursting of firecrackers on public streets.

Last month, amid Ganeshotsav, the High Court had banned the bursting of firecrackers on public streets during the ongoing festivals, issuing a slew of directions to curb “high level of noise pollution”.