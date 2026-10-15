Bombay HC says ban on bursting firecrackers on streets applies for festivals all year

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On Thursday, during the hearing, the judges remarked that "toxic pollution" affects senior citizens and children, among others, and becomes "impossible after Diwali," which needs to change as "times are different."

Written by: Omkar Gokhale
3 min readOct 15, 2026 05:11 PM IST
The High Court bench passed an order on a suo motu PIL and other pleas. (Express Archive Photo)The High Court bench passed an order on a suo motu PIL and other pleas. (Express Archive Photo)
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Amid Navratri celebrations and ahead of Diwali, the Bombay High Court on Thursday, October 15, directed that the “total ban” on bursting firecrackers on public streets and roads during festivities will be applicable throughout the year.

Justices Girish S Kulkarni and Neela K Gokhale passed an order on a suo motu PIL and other pleas, raising concerns over noise pollution during festivities and the bursting of firecrackers on public streets.

Last month, amid Ganeshotsav, the High Court had banned the bursting of firecrackers on public streets during the ongoing festivals, issuing a slew of directions to curb “high level of noise pollution”.

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On Thursday, during the hearing, the judges remarked that “toxic pollution” affects senior citizens and children, among others, and becomes “impossible after Diwali,” which needs to change as “times are different.”

“You [state and other authorities] have no control over burning firecrackers. We all are bound by the Constitution, and the rights of citizens are paramount. The problem is the non-following of law,” the judges orally remarked.

The HC noted, “The following order would meet the ends of justice. The order dated September 22, 2026, passed in the present proceeding shall be applicable throughout the year and in respect of all the festivals.”

Also Read | Won’t impose total ban on firecrackers, nor allow unrestricted use: SC ahead of Diwali

The bench added that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) shall jointly issue appropriate notices in the news media and on social media platforms stating that the “burning of firecrackers at all public places, namely streets, lanes, and footpaths, shall not be permitted.”

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The HC also directed authorities to issue notices to impress upon citizens the “ill-effects of toxicity brought about by burning of firecrackers” and appeal to them to avoid firecrackers that generate noise and air pollution.

The bench ordered the State government, BMC, and MPCB to set up an awareness mechanism within a week, including school-level programmes, public announcements and display boards in trains and buses.

The HC also asked authorities to encourage citizens to use green, low-emission crackers and emphasise a limited time period for bursting firecrackers.

“The whole idea is all of us should contribute. We have neither banned any manufacturing (of firecrackers) nor are we concerned with any sale, and we are not restricting any activity. What we have restricted is what was prevailing for all these times,” the bench orally remarked.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Omkar Gokhale
Omkar Gokhale

Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage. Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in: Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include: Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes). Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty). Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict. Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability. Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges. Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More

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