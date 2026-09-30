Bombay High Court demands demolitions as illegal meat shops near Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport create a severe bird strike hazard. (Express File Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to place before it a comprehensive scheme to permanently prevent illegal meat, poultry and fish shops from operating within a 10-kilometre radius of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
Terming the issue “serious”, the court said it could later direct the authorities to provide police protection to civic officers during drives against such shops, to ensure they can carry out enforcement action without intimidation or threats.
A bench of Justices Ajey S Gadkari and Kamal R Khata was hearing an interim application filed by Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), seeking compliance with earlier court orders concerning the bird-hit hazard posed by illegal slaughtering, which can attract predatory birds, as well as implementation of the Aircraft Rules.
MIAL told the court that earlier directions were not sufficiently complied with for more than a decade and sought a direction to BMC to finalise a scheme.
BMC lawyer Oorja Dhond submitted an action-taken report covering 323 unauthorised meat shops across 13 municipal wards between January and August this year.
However, after the BMC claimed that enforcement action was being carried out, the bench questioned why the shops continued to reopen on days when there was no drive.
The court was informed that, according to the civic body’s affidavit, vendors continued to operate on non-drive days despite the seizure of livestock and goods. The BMC said “several shops remained closed during the enforcement drive (by the BMC and Airport Authority of India)” but were “known to operate regularly on other days”.
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The civic body said this indicated that “unlicensed poultry vendor activities are continuing in the area despite the ongoing enforcement efforts.”
“Suppose the shops are totally unauthorised, can’t you demolish them or remove them like you’re removing encroachments on the road? Consider this,” the bench told the BMC.
The court said that, given the difficulties faced by civic officials during enforcement drives in areas including Kurla surrounding the airport, where there are dense slums, it could direct senior police authorities to provide personnel permanently to protect civic officers carrying out their lawful duties.
“This has to be stopped,” the court said.
The BMC sought time to place before the court a comprehensive scheme along with a list of licensed shops in the area. The court granted the request and posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More