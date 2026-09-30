‘Can’t you demolish?’: Bombay High Court to Mumbai civic body over illegal meat shops

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to place before it a comprehensive scheme to permanently prevent illegal meat, poultry and fish shops from operating within a 10-kilometre radius of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Terming the issue “serious”, the court said it could later direct the authorities to provide police protection to civic officers during drives against such shops, to ensure they can carry out enforcement action without intimidation or threats.

A bench of Justices Ajey S Gadkari and Kamal R Khata was hearing an interim application filed by Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), seeking compliance with earlier court orders concerning the bird-hit hazard posed by illegal slaughtering, which can attract predatory birds, as well as implementation of the Aircraft Rules.