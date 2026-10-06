Allies turned foes? Bombay HC steps into BJP vs Shiv Sena in Ulhasnagar

In a setback for the ruling Shiv Sena in the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) in Thane district, the Bombay High Court on Monday halted further steps on Mayor Ashwini Kamlesh Nikam’s decision to recommend only two of four BJP candidates as co-opted or nominated corporators.

The Mayor, a Sena Corporator, allegedly altered the UMC Commissioner’s recommendations, excluding the names of S B Singh and Pradeep Ramchandani – the other BJP nominees.

Ramchandani, along with BJP district president Rajesh Vadhrya, had approached the court with pleas challenging the proposed nomination of councillors in the Special General Body Meeting (SGBM) of the UMC held on October 1, which recommended the names of only two of four BJP candidates while recommending five candidates of the Ulhasnagar Shahar Vikas Aghadi (USVA) – alliance dominated by the Shiv Sena.