Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Bombay High Court begins hearing Anil Deshmukh’s bail plea in corruption case

Justice Makarand S Karnik had said on December 2 had said that it will hear Deshmukh’s plea on merits from December 6, after concluding that the matter can be heard on priority considering his health condition.

Anil Deshmukh (File)
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday began hearing the bail plea of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in a corruption case lodged by the CBI.

Senior advocate Vikram Chaudhari, appearing for Deshmukh, had maintained that the 72-year-old NCP leader has been in custody for over a year and was suffering from various ailments.

On Tuesday, Chaudhari told HC that there is an “umbilical cord connection” between the CBI and ED cases and the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), as the ECIR was a “replica” of the CBI case. He added that both the cases are “interlinked” and “both the trials require to go together by virtue of the facts of the case”.

Chaudhari said that Deshmukh ought to be released on bail as the coordinate bench had granted him bail in ED case.

He will continue his arguments on Wednesday, after which Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh for ED will put forth his submissions.

The CBI, in response to the bail plea, had earlier told HC that Deshmukh’s being granted bail in the ED case cannot be a ground for his release on bail in a corruption case filed by it.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 01:07:31 am
CJI: Adequate judicial infra key for ensuring right to access to justice

