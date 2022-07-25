Bombay High Court bars action against Union minister Narayan Rane’s Juhu bungalow

July 25, 2022 2:46:02 pm
The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) not to take action against an eight-storey bungalow in Juhu that is owned by Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane till further orders. The court also directed Rane to not carry out any further construction at the plot till the next date of hearing, August 23.
A bench of Justices Ramesh D Dhanuka and Kamal R Khata passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Rane-owned Kaalkaa Real Estates seeking directions to the corporation to decide on its second application for regularising the alleged unauthorised structures at the bungalow. The application was filed in accordance with various provisions of the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR)-2034. However, the company was informed that as per a June 23 order of the high court, the corporation required a direction from the court to consider the application for regularisation.
Last month, the court dismissed Kaalkaa Real Estates’ petition challenging the corporation’s refusal to regularise the Juhu bungalow. But the court extended protection from “coercive action” for the bungalow by six weeks, thus enabling his company to challenge the order in the Supreme Court.
The corporation issued a notice to Kaalkaa Real Estates in March directing it to remove alleged unauthorised construction on the premises within 15 days, failing which it would demolish those portions and recover the charges from the owners or occupiers. The notice was challenged before the high court, which directed the corporation not to proceed with any coercive action till it decided on the regularisation application. The corporation on June 3 rejected the application, a decision that was questioned in the court, which rejected the company’s plea on June 23.
Subscriber Only Stories
The court was on July 19 informed that Kaalkaa Real Estates’ architect filed a new application as per DCPR-2034 on July 11, considering the plot’s floor space index, as was factored while granting permission to get an occupation certificate. The firm said it was not part of the earlier application for regularisation.
Kaalkaa Real Estates, through advocate Shardul Singh, said that it was informed by the corporation that due to the June 23 high court order, it could not consider a new application without a court order. The company, however, said that there was no prohibition in law on filing a fresh application for building permission.
On Monday, the court asked the corporation to submit an affidavit stating whether it could consider the second regularisation application and whether the firm’s plea was maintainable.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Alia Bhatt-Shefali Shah fight back against domestic violence
Latest News
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: tamp down on divisive image, focus on key seats
Bombay High Court bars action against Union minister Narayan Rane’s Juhu bungalow
CSA T20 League: Lance Klusener appointed as head coach of Durban franchise
Fake birth certificate case of son: SC dismisses plea of SP leader Azam Khan
Another Class 12 student found dead in Tamil Nadu school hostel, protests erupt in Tiruvallur
Jyothy Labs Q1 net up 18.7 pc to Rs 47.73 cr; sales up 13.7 pc
Sita Ramam trailer: Dulquer Salmaan promises his ‘last romantic movie’ will be ‘epic’
Explained Live: Why monkeypox is spreading, the nationalisation of banks, and why Myanmar executed 4 dissidents
Tejashwi Yadav pulls a jeep, plays cricket at home. Watch video
How ‘Stranger Things’ actor David Harbour underwent extreme ‘physical transformation’ for his role
It may be back to BSP for OP Rajbhar, eyes Dalit-MBC formula
WhatsApp working on ‘kept messages’ feature to allow users to keep disappearing messages