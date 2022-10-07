scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Bombay High Court grants bail to man in Pune gang-rivalry murder case

Justice Nitin W Sambre held that no specific role was attributed to Abhay Survase in the 2020 murder of Aniket Randive.

bombay hcThe court directed Survase to be released on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with one or more sureties of the like amount, and asked him to remain outside Pune district except on the trial dates. (File)

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to an accused in a 2020 case of murder related to gang rivalry in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad area.

Abhay Survase, arrested after Aniket Randive was killed allegedly to avenge an attack on a member of the former’s gang, was granted bail by a single-judge bench of Justice Nitin W Sambre as it held that neither Randive’s father nor the FIR attributed any specific role to Survase in the offence.

Survase was chargesheeted on a complaint registered at the Chikhali police station in Pune for offences under the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Police Act.

According to Survase’s counsel, an eyewitness named Onkar Karsule had claimed to have seen his client along with co-accused assaulting Randive with a sword and a sickle, but attributed no specific role to him. Moreover, the eyewitness’s statement was recorded 20 days after Survase’s arrest, advocate Sana Raees Khan further submitted, arguing that the prosecution had therefore not established the basis for the June 1, 2020 arrest.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Avalanches’ or ‘Virtual W...Premium
UPSC Key-October 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Avalanches’ or ‘Virtual W...
Blunt criticism of Russian Army signals new challenge for PutinPremium
Blunt criticism of Russian Army signals new challenge for Putin
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...Premium
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fearsPremium
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fears

The court noted that Survase was initially not named in the FIR and that Randive’s father recorded a supplementary statement on June 22 saying the accused was present at the murder spot.

“Neither the said statement nor the FIR attributes any specific role of actively participating in the offence in question. Even if the statement of Onkar is looked into, the same only speaks of the presence of the applicant on the spot of the incident. The said statement is also recorded at a belated stage i.e. almost after 20 days of the incident in question. As such, there is strong suspicion about the involvement of the applicant in the offence in question. That being so, the case for bail is made out,” said the court.

More from Mumbai

The court directed Survase to be released on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with one or more sureties of the like amount, and asked him to remain outside Pune district except on the trial dates.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 08:21:50 pm
Next Story

Long arc of Telangana movement: Of struggles and stirs, history and politics, music and dance

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 07: Latest News
Advertisement