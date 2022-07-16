Bombay High Court grants bail to accused in 2006 Aurangabad arms haul case

Nearly 16 years after his arrest, the Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to Bilal Ahmed Abdul Razaq, who was sentenced to life imprisonment by the special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court in connection with the 2006 Aurangabad arms haul case. Bilal was arrested on May 27, 2006.

The special court had in July 2016 also sentenced six others, including 26/11 attacks plotter Sayed Zabiuddin Ansari alias Abu Jundal, to life imprisonment till death. While it had also sentenced two convicts to 14 years in jail, the remaining three were given eight-year sentences. Eight others were acquitted of all charges by the special court.

Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice V G Bisht passed an order allowing Bilal’s plea seeking bail pending the hearing and final disposal of the appeal against his conviction.

A Maharashtra ATS team had chased cars on Chandwad-Manmad highway near Aurangabad on May 8, 2006 and arrested three terror suspects. Jundal, who was driving one of the cars, had fled the spot. He was eventually arrested in 2012 after being deported from Saudi Arabia.

The ATS had also seized six AK-47 rifles, 3,200 live cartridges, 43 kg of RDX and 50 hand grenades from Khultabad, Yeola and Malegaon. The prosecution had claimed that the arms were allegedly a part of a larger terror conspiracy.

Advocate Mubin Solkar, representing Bilal, told HC that there was no evidence to show his client was part of any conspiracy, as “no specific role was attributed” to him. Solkar added that since Bilal has been in custody for over 13 years and his appeal will take some time to be heard, he should be released on bail pending disposal of his appeal.

Senior advocate Raja Thakare, the special counsel for the state government, opposed the plea saying that based on the nature of offences and overwhelming evidence proving Bilal’s culpability, it was not a fit case for him to be released on bail.

The HC noted that special judge, while referring to co-accused Mohd Amir’s confession, had observed, “It is clear that he (Amir) preached or asked (Bilal) on number of occasions to be ready for jihad… which amounted to incriminating material against Bilal and also showed that he was involved in the common thought process/conspiracy to strike jihad.”

The special judge had also observed that Bilal accompanied other accused to Kashmir — to meet one person named Juned – where he was introduced to other militants.

The HC noted, “Merely because (Bilal) attended meetings or for that matter was exhorted to join Jihad… that by itself cannot be termed as a readiness or willingness on his part to play a major role in Jihad, particularly when there is no prima facie cogent and convincing evidence against him. No incriminating act is imputed against (Bilal) in (Amir’s) confessional statement.”

It added that as the confessional statement was retracted and disowned by Amir, observations by the special judge based on the same “prima facie appeared to be not founded on material on record”.

The HC also held that non-production of call data records in respect of the cellphone number used by Bilal “will not lead to any adverse inference”.

“We are prima facie of the view that (Bilal) has made out a good case for grant of bail and suspension of his sentences, pending the hearing and final disposal of his appeal. It has to be taken into consideration that he has been in jail for more than 16 years and therefore, this material aspect will have to be borne in mind. We are, therefore, inclined to grant the application.”

The HC directed Bilal to be released on furnishing Rs 50,000 as personal bond with sureties and asked him to report to the trial court once in three months till his appeal is disposed.

It also asked Bilal to keep the trial court informed about his current address and contact details from time to time. It warned that in case of two consecutive defaults in appearing before the trial court, prosecution will be at liberty seeking cancellation of bail.