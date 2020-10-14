Bombay High Court asks sweet shopowners to pay Rs 1 lakh to Covid welfare fund

The HC said: “...the petitioner seeks to undo what the authority proposed to do for the benefit of consumers and therefore, it is thoroughly misconceived. We order costs of Rs 1 lakh to Covid welfare fund.”

Dismissing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by an association of sweet shopowners in Mumbai, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on the shops — to be paid to the advocates’ Covid-19 welfare fund — for challenging directions issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The FSSAI had on September 25 mandated sweet shops to display “best before date” on the container trays of non-packaged or loose sweets from October 1. It also said that sweet shops may display manufacturing dates that shall be “purely voluntary” and “non-binding”. The directions had come following reports that stale sweets were being sold to consumers. Alleging the same to be discriminatory, the association had moved the High Court challenging the orders passed under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The HC said: “…the petitioner seeks to undo what the authority proposed to do for the benefit of consumers and therefore, it is thoroughly misconceived. We order costs of Rs 1 lakh to Covid welfare fund.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.