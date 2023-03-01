Bombay High Court asks police station to supervise handover of 11-year-old boy to father

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Kasturba Marg police station at Borivali (East) to supervise the smooth handover of a 11-year-old boy – in the custody of his late mother’s father and brother – to his biological father.

The child had been living with his maternal grandfather and uncle after his mother passed away due to cancer three years ago.

The HC had granted the father the boy’s custody last February, which was upheld by the Supreme Court last September. However, as he was not handed over the child’s custody, the father had approached the HC again.

A division bench of Justice Ajey S Gadkari and Justice Prakash D Naik on Tuesday directed that the minor be handed over to his father within the court premises with the assistance of the police. Soon after the father tried to take the boy home, the minor publicly resisted. The father could not get the child into the car with a crowd gathering outside the HC premises.

The child then broke free from his father’s hold amid a scuffle between his maternal relatives and his father and ran back into the HC building. Following this, both parties approached the division bench again and the matter was heard.

Advocate Imran Shaikh, representing the maternal grandfather and uncle, showed a video of the child refusing to go with his father.

The HC, however, pulled up Shaikh for “overreaching” and wrongly advising his clients. It also warned the police officers present in court of stern action if they failed to assist in compliance of its directions.

Advertisement

Thereafter, the HC directed the minor to be handed over to his father at the Kasturba Marg police station by 7 pm, which was done, said the father’s lawyer, Akshay Vijay.