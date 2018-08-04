Bombay High Court asks govt to look for land to set up garbage dump

Bombay High Court. (file) Bombay High Court. (file)

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the state government to make land available in the next two months to set up a new garbage dumping ground. The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by Pandurang Patil on the issue of not to dump garbage.

A division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice R I Chagla directed the state government to make one of the two plots at Mulund or Ambernath available to set up a new garbage dumping ground and if that was not possible, then to provide an alternative. The court has asked the state government to file an affidavit, on the directions of the court, by October 14 and has scheduled the matter for hearing on October 17.

In February, the bench had noted that there is 10-11 thousand metric tonne of waste in the city and only Kanjurmarg dumping ground has a scientific facility to process 3,000 metric tonne of garbage per day.

In February 2016, the High Court had ordered the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to shut Mulund and Deonar dumping grounds in suburban Mumbai after observing that they had reached the saturation points.

In June last year, the civic body had made it mandatory for all housing societies and hotels that produce over 100 kg of wet waste daily (the bulk garbage generators), or have an area of or above 20,000 sqm, to start segregating garbage and compost wet waste from October 2.

The societies and hotels were asked to set up composting units on their premises. Many had then requested for an extension of the deadline. The civic body had extended the deadline till January 2018.

