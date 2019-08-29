Bombay HC asks govt to file reply on PIL challenging BDD chawls redevelopment schemes

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to file its reply on a petition challenging the redevelopment schemes for BDD chawls across the city, which has been framed by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

Advertising

The occupants of the four BDD (Bombay Development Division) chawls — in Worli, Lower Parel, Naigaon and Sewri — live in 160 sq ft rooms (with common toilets) in four-storey (ground plus three upper floors) buildings.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Shirish Patel, a civil engineer, and Sulakshana Mahajan, an architect and urban planner, stated that in December 2016, the state government had introduced Development Control regulations, which provide for redevelopment of the BDD chawls by the Planning Authority and it did not require consent of the residents for such redevelopment.

The petition alleged that MHADA has breached in framing redevelopment schemes for the BDD chawls by enabling them to make enormous profits, allegedly to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore, by the construction of new sale buildings, whose sale value will be far in excess of the amount required to meet the cost of the redevelopment.

Advertising

The petition added that while the regulations permitted an incentive FSI (Floor Space Index) not to exceed the rehabilitation FSI, focus was on additional sale construction as the basis of redevelopment.

This, the petition said, would result in the rehabilitation buildings being located on a small portion with the buildings being constructed close to each other. As a result, most residents would be denied proper light and air and run a serious risk of infection from TB and other pulmonary diseases. This manner of redevelopment, the PIL stated, will jeopardize the health, well-being and right to life of the residents.

While hearing the petition, Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog said the person rehabilitated at polluted Mahul were facing similar issues.