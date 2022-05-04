Bombay High Court grants anticipatory bail to BJP MLA Ganesh Naik in rape case

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to Bharatiaya Janata Party’s (BJP) Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik booked by the Navi Mumbai police for allegedly threatening and raping a female friend. The woman had claimed that Naik is her son’s biological father.

A single-judge bench of Justice Anuja Prabhudessai said that in the event of arrest, Naik be released on furnishing personal bond of Rs 25,000 in each case and asked him to appear before the police on Monday and Tuesday and also directed him to surrender his revolver within a week.

The Navi Mumbai police last month registered an FIR against Naik in the case based on a complaint by a woman at the CBD Belapur police station. The woman claimed that she had been in a live-in relationship with Naik for over 27 years and in 2021, he threatened her with a firearm if she disclosed their relationship to anyone.

The woman submitted an application to the Nerul police last month following which the DCP ordered an enquiry into the incident. Based on the enquiry, the CBD Belapur police station was asked to register an FIR as the area where the alleged incident took place came under its jurisdiction.

It was alleged that in 2006, the woman remained pregnant at the instance of applicant and proceeded to New Jersey in USA to give birth to the child, however, despite the assurance that applicant would give his name to the child and will reside with the child and the complainant, he did not do so.

As per prosecution, the applicant was not treating her well, avoided receiving her calls and there was a constant quarrel. Moreover, the complainant alleged that the applicant Naik called the victim to his office and had lunch. When the complainant asked if he would give his name to the child, the applicant allegedly pulled out his revolver and threatened her not to harass him or else he would kill them and end his life.

It was alleged that in 2006, the complainant remained pregnant at the instance of applicant, however, despite the assurance that applicant would give his name to the child and will reside with the child and the complainant, he did not do so. The complainant added that she had not filed a complaint back then as the applicant was a minister and remained an influential politician.

Naik moved the high court after the Thane sessions court rejected his anticipatory bail pleas.

Advocate Niteen Pradhan for applicant Naik argued that there was no evidence to show that the 72-year-old applicant had committed offences as alleged. Pradhan claimed the the story was created due to strong political pressure on the basis of imaginary story created and the impugned FIR was filed with “malafide intention and ulterior motive” to malign political career and reputation of the applicant.

Naik said that the informant had accepted that she was having physical relations with consent and she was in a live-in relationship with him since 1993, out of which she has a male child allegedly from the applicant and in such circumstances, offence of rape cannot be made out against applicant.

The applicant added that FIRs were filed belatedly and it was beyond purview of law that two FIRs were filed within a span of 24 hours by the same informant against the same person under the jurisdiction of the same police commissioner of Navi Mumbai and it indicated the political pressure to register complaints.

Naik said he had strong apprehension of arrest and said that he has fixed residence at Navi Mumbai and therefore he was not at flight risk and willing to cooperate with the probe. The state police, however, opposed the plea.

The court noted: “The supplementary statement also indicates that the applicant and the informant were in a relationship from 1995 to 2017. She has stated that her family members did not approve of the relationship, and they got her married to some other person in duress. She divorced the said person in 2001 and continued the relationship with the applicant.”

“Considering the facts and circumstances, the material on record reveals that the relationship between the applicant and the complainant was consensual. Prima facie essential ingredients of rape are not made out. No case is made out for custodial interrogation. Application for anticipatory bail cannot be rejected solely on the ground that the applicant has produced a copy of the complaint which was submitted to the police only on the ground that he is MLA. Considering the above facts, application is allowed,” the bench held and granted pre-arrest bail to Naik.

Naik approached the high court apprehending arrest in an FIR against him at Nerul for offences punishable under sections 376 (2) (n) (commiting rape repeatedly on the same woman) and another one at CBD Belapur under sections 417 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Arms Act.