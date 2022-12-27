Bombay High Court refuses to extend stay on Anil Deshmukh’s bail order further

The Bombay High Court has refused to extend beyond Tuesday the time to make effective the bail order to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

If the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) fails to avail further relief from the Supreme Court, Deshmukh’s bail order will become effective from Wednesday, December 28, paving the way for his release.

The CBI approached the vacation bench of Justice S G Chapalgaonkar, seeking another extension to make effective the bail order to Deshmukh. The central agency claimed that “despite best efforts” it made before the Supreme Court, which is closed for vacation, it could not get a hearing in its challenge to bail order. On December 21, the high court extended the stay on the effect of Deshmukh’s bail order till December 27.

“It is made clear that no further request of extension under any circumstances will be entertained,” a single-judge bench of Justice Makarand S Karnik had noted while disposing of the CBI’s interim application.

Earlier, Justice Karnik, while granting bail to Deshmukh in a corruption case on December 12, had said the order will become effective only after 10 days so that the CBI can approach the Supreme Court to challenge the same by then.

The CBI filed a special leave petition (SLP) against the Bombay High Court order in the Supreme Court on December 16, the last working day of the apex court before the winter break.

On Tuesday, advocate Shriram Shirsat for the CBI sought from the bench the stay on the effect of Deshmukh’s bail order be extended till the apex Court hears the central agency’s plea as it could not get hearing during the Supreme Court vacation.

He said the CBI filed an interim application in the apex court seeking an urgent hearing and urged the high court to stay the effect of the bail order till the application is heard by the Supreme Court. Shirsat said the agency would make efforts to get its application listed before the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Advocate Aniket Nikam, representing Deshmukh, vehemently opposed the CBI’s application, calling it an “abuse of process of law”.

He said that the CBI had a remedy to seek an urgent hearing as the Supreme Court registrar was appointed for approaching urgent cases, however, CBI delayed in filing its challenge in the apex court as they filed their SLP on December 16.

Nikam had said the CBI cannot be granted backdoor entry by seeking the high court to exercise powers, although the Supreme Court is now seized of the matter. He had claimed that 73-year-old Deshmukh’s liberty cannot be curtailed by further extensions once he was granted bail after a full hearing.

After Shirsat urged the bench that the stay be extended for two-three days till Supreme Court hears its application, the bench refused the same and said the regular court had already granted an extension to the CBI to approach the Supreme Court and cannot further extend the same.

The high court questioned the CBI as to how “the vacation bench can override regular bench’s order”. Justice Chapalgaonkar said the regular court had refused any further extension and he cannot pass an order in contravention of the same.

Justice Karnik, in his December 12 order, had observed that except for the statement of dismissed police officer Sachin Waze, the approver, none of the other statements recorded indicates that money was collected under the instructions of Deshmukh, and material for relying on Waze’s statement can be examined during the trial.

The bench had also noted that Deshmukh was 73 years old and suffering from multiple ailments. “The applicant is no longer the home minister and therefore, there is no question of him influencing the investigation. The CBI may proceed with the investigation but not at the cost of the continued incarceration of the applicant,” the court had noted.