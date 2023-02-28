scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Bombay High Court allows petitioners to amend pleas to challenge renaming of Aurangabad & Osmanabad cities

On February 24, the MHA gave a 'no objection' letter for renaming Aurangabad city, and thereafter a Gazette notification was issued by the state government changing the cities' names

Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted liberty to petitioners to amend the pleas within a week to challenge the notification of February 24 allowing the renaming of Aurangabad city as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad city as Dharashiv, along with the Union Home Ministry letter giving no-objection to the state’s proposal. The court will hear the pleas on March 27.

While the petitioners sought status quo in the matter apprehending that the government was taking further steps to change names of revenue divisions, railway stations, municipal corporations etc, even while the challenge was pending before court, the bench refused to pass any orders in this regard.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf representing the state government submitted that it has published a draft notification for changing the name of Aurangabad revenue division and the last date of submitting objections to the same as per procedure is March 27. The bench then said it would hear the pleas before the government takes any further decision, and posted the final hearing to March 27. It asked the respondents – state and central government authorities– to file affidavits in reply by March 24.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne was hearing pleas challenging the renaming of the two cities.

On February 15, after the petitioner sought a stay on the Cabinet decision related to renaming Aurangabad, the HC, pending hearing of the plea, had refused to grant any immediate relief stating it would take time to get an approval for it from the Union government. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh had then told the bench that the Union government had given its ‘no objection’ to the renaming of Osmanabad city, but no decision had been taken on renaming Auranagabad city by then.

On February 24, the MHA gave a ‘no objection‘ letter for renaming Aurangabad city, and thereafter a Gazette notification was issued by the state government changing the cities’ names.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 05:55 IST
