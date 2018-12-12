Bombay High Court allows Christmas celebrations at Girgaum Chowpatty on December 16

THE BOMBAY High Court on Tuesday allowed Christmas celebrations on a 15,000 sq m plot of land at Girgaum Chowpatty on December 16.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Abraham Mathai, the chairman of Prabhu Yeshu Janmotsav. It stated that Christmas celebrations was started at Girgaum Chowpatty in 1965 by Tara Cherian, wife of the former Maharashtra Governor late P V Cherian and the first woman mayor of independent India. The plea added that at present, while the land permitted for the celebration was 4,100 sq m, approximately 25,000 people are likely to attend the festival this year.

The petitioners told the court that they are bound by a June 21 order of the High Court, which has stated that immersion of Ganesh, Durga and ancillary idols as well as other decorating materials shall be conducted only on the designated area of 300×15 sq ft area at the Chowpatty. The plea added that considering that 25,000 people are expected to attend the celebrations in 4,100 sq m plot, a stampede-like situation could arise.

Bishop Octavio Nevis, represented by senior counsel Soli Cooper, and Bishop Cecil Cerejo, represented by advocate Mayur Khandeparkar, who joined the litigation as interveners, told the court that children and the elderly are expected to attend the celebrations and hence, space is needed to avoid a stampede-like situation. A Division Bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Revati Mohite-Dere permitted the petitioners to hold the function in the 15,000 sq m.