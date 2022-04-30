Bombay High court allows 2 death row convicts to pursue studies in jail

The Bombay High Court recently allowed two convicts in the 2016 case of Kopardi rape and murder of minor to continue their education at Yerawada Central Prison in Pune through open universities, pending death confirmation reference hearing in the court.

“We observe that as petitioners have expressed their desire to pursue an academic course in open university, such desire be treated as welcome step and the prison authorities to extend necessary assistance by adopting humanitarian approach to the desire of the petitioners,” the court said.

On July 13, 2016, the three convicts had raped and murdered a 14-year-old girl in Kopardi village in Karjat taluka of Ahmednagar. The Ahmednagar district sessions court in November, 2017, awarded death sentence to Jitendra Babubal Shinde alias Pappu (21), Santosh Gorakh Bhaval (29) and Nitin Bhailume (28). The convicts had then moved HC.

Then chief justice of the HC, Justice Pradeep Nandrajog, in November 2019, had transferred all four pleas – including appeals by convicts and the state’s petition seeking confirmation of death sentences – from Aurangabad bench of the HC to its principal seat in Mumbai.

Since Justice Sadhana S Jadhav on October 4, 2021, recused herself from hearing the pleas, they have not yet come up for hearing yet.

On April 18, Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Shriram M Modak were hearing pleas by Bhailume and Shinde – currently at Yerawada Central Jail – which stated that they wanted to pursue academic career by seeking admission in open universities and sought directions to enable their admission process.

On April 3, the jail superintendent had given a list of courses offered by open universities Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) and Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) to the court.

The HC has directed the prison authorities to seek opinion from YCMOU and IGNOU officials about the admission process. It asked the prison authorities to take steps after verifying whether the admission process has been initiated.