Bombay HC asks state and Centre to ensure Rs 1 crore immediate aid to Pune Cantonment Board

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked the state and Centre to ensure immediate aid of at least Rs 1 crore to the Pune Cantonment Board to meet its basic expenditure for paying salary and wages to its employees responsible for carrying out day-to-day civic duties, such as sweeping roads, and also taking preventive measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Advocate General (AG) Ashutosh Kumbhakoni on Tuesday told HC that as the board area is surrounded by the Pune Municipal Corporation authority area, the civic body will provide assistance to the board to take preventive measures against the outbreak “without bifurcating geographical jurisdictions”.

This comes a day after the HC pulled up the board for its helplessness to provide civic amenities and to take preventive measures in times of “vexing catastrophe” after the board submitted that it does not have adequate funds and will be better equipped after it receives its legitimate share of Goods and Services Tax.

A division bench of Justice S J Kathawalla and Justice R I Chagla was hearing a plea filed by Pune resident Atul Vinayak Gaikwad, through advocate Shriniwas S Patwardhan, seeking directions from the state to release the amount of compensation payable under Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to the Local Authorities) Act, 2017 to the tune of Rs 500 crore.

The court had noted that one of the petitioners had written to the chief executive officer of the board on March 5, drawing attention to problems faced by residents in view of its inaction. The letter stated that with recent detection of infected residents in Pune City and in Cantonment limits, it is urgent for the board to curb and eradicate the virus by initiating all possible preventive steps and also to come out with a disaster management plan.

The court on Monday had summoned AG Kumbhakoni, along with Additional Solicitor General (ASG) of India Anil Singh to know whether the state or central governments shall pay the board its compensation.

On Tuesday, AG Kumbhakoni submitted that PMC has agreed to give all assistance to the board as it has created special isolation wards and special teams. The AG said the board can contact PMC officials or doctors for reporting any person suspected of having infection.

Senior counsel Y S Jahagirdar, appearing for the board, however, argued that the board immediately needs nearly Rs 2.3 crore to deal with the situation and government can release it under any head of the accounts. He submitted that the board will provide report of expenditure of the amount to the court.

To this, the AG said the government will not be able to release the amount as petitioners have demanded that funds be released for civic amenities, which is not properly defined.

Petitioner’s advocate Shriniwas Patwardhan argued that the government’s assistance will be insufficient and that the board provides health and sanitation facilities while it is unable to pay the employees due to insufficiency of funds. “They (government) are releasing money to Maldives and Bangladesh but not to Pune Cantonment Board in such a situation,” argued Patwardhan. The court observed that while ASG had submitted that state will have to provide required funds, AG Kumbhakoni had said the Centre is responsible for it.

After hearing the submissions, while expressing displeasure about the dispute between authorities, the court said: “India is known to be a country, which reaches out to extend timely assistance and aid even to its neighbouring countries facing national/international catastrophes. It is shocking that when we ourselves amongst other nations are facing such a vexing catastrophe, which is declared as a global pandemic, the state and the Centre are quibbling on the issue as to who should provide the necessary financial assistance to the Pune Cantonment Board and whether GST is at all payable or to be shared with the Pune Cantonment Board.”

