Bombay High Court adjourns hearing on plea seeking nod to those with two doses looking to avail public transport

The Bombay High Court Thursday adjourned hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a city resident seeking directions to the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to relax travel restrictions for fully-vaccinated people and allow them to avail all modes of public transports, including suburban local trains.

Those who have certificates of the two anti-Covid doses issued through the CoWin portal and have passed 15 days since the date of their second dose, are being considered under the plea filed by petitioner Mohan Bhide, a resident of Vile Parle (E) and a chartered accountant by profession.

The court also adjourned hearing on a plea by lawyers seeking directions to the state government to consider practicing advocates as essential service providers and permit them to commute by local trains to attend hearings in trial courts among others.

This came after Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni representing the state government informed a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish S Kulkarni that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s meeting with the state’s Covid Task Force to review the pandemic situation in Maharashtra is likely to get over before the meeting of the Administrative committee of the High Court.

The Committee headed by CJ Datta will meet Thursday around 4:45pm to decide further course of action pertaining to the manner in which hearings are to be conducted in courts across Maharashtra and Goa.

“We hope they (state government) also take a decision on train travel. There are media reports that the government is thinking of permitting those who have got two doses of vaccinations to travel. We need someone to give us details on that meeting, as our (HC Administrative Committee) notice has to go out today (Thursday). Let a decision be taken (by the government), then we will consider,” the bench said.

HC is likely to hear the PILs Monday.