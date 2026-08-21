‘Suffer’: Bombay HC’s wrath shifts from FDA to Thane’s Udupi restaurant over ‘analog’ paneer

The Bombay High Court, which has often criticised the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its enforcement action against state eateries, has now turned its wrath towards a Thane restaurant for using banned analog paneer. The FDA had earlier suspended its food license for using the synthetic paneer.

Remarking that the Udupi Swaad restaurant from Thane needs to “suffer” for some time, the Bombay High Court refused immediate relief to the restaurant against FDA action.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad was hearing a plea by Udupi Swaad Restaurant from Wagle Estate, Thane against the food safety body’s action on August 11.