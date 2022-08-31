scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Bombay HC warns developer of facing fate like Supertech twin towers

PULLING UP a developer who insisted on continuing construction of a building adjacent to a plot reserved for a playground despite there being a stay from the Supreme Court, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday said that they would face a fate similar to that of Supertech twin towers of Noida.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) by Dileep V Saptarshi and two residents which claimed that despite SC’s 1995 order that restrained construction on the plot in Khar (West) which was reserved as per 1992 development plan as playground, the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) allowed Integrated Realty Projects construction on it. The PIL claimed that in 2019, the developer began construction on the said plot for the SRA project.

Last week, the court had asked the architect to visit the site where the developer had initiated construction and asked him to submit a report as to the extent of vacant land available. The SRA had permitted the developer, who was developing on the nearby plot, to construct on it as the boundaries of the plot had changed and the playground was reduced to 5,255 square metres.

On Tuesday, the bench was informed that the architect had submitted their report, based on which the court asked its registry to circulate it with the parties to the case and posted further hearing to September 20.

However, advocate Rama Subramanian representing the developer sought direction from the court to vacate the stay on construction till demarcation of land is complete. The court was not inclined to do so and CJ Datta orally remarked, “Let’s wait. You may face fate like Supertech.”

Based on the Supreme Court’s directives, Supertech’s twin towers in Noida were demolished on August 28 for violating building norms in “collusion” with Noida officials.

