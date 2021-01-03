Bombay HC warns action against govt officials for failing to stop sale, use of nylon manja

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court Friday directed the district and municipal authorities in Marathwada and northern Maharashtra under its jurisdiction, to initiate action against those selling and those using nylon kite strings (manja) with full force, in view of the prohibitory directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The HC also warned authorities that in case of further instances of residents, birds or animals being affected adversely by such nylon strings, it would not hesitate to recommend action against erring officials for lack of implementation of the NGT’s 2017 order, that prohibited the sale and use of non-biodegradable nylon synthetic material and substances for kite flying across the country.

A vacation bench of Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Vibha Kankanwadi passed directions on Friday. The court had taken suo motu cognizance of two news reports­­– one pertaining to the recent death of a woman in Nashik after her throat was cut by a nylon kite string, and the another about the demand for a ban on manja ahead of the Makar Sankranti festival. The HC, on December 30, had sought a response from authorities on the action taken against persons selling and using such threads, and had listed further hearing on the matter for January 1. On Friday, government pleader D R Kale submitted a communication from the Aurangabad police commissioner, which indicated that only six police stations had registered eight offences against shopkeepers and manja worth Rs. 13, 830 was confiscated.

The court asked the collectors of 12 districts under its jurisdiction, along with municipal commissioners to be made party to the PIL and sought their responses.