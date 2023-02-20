Bombay HC dismisses PIL alleging violations by BMC commissioner in granting approval for redevelopment of ‘Pila House’ in Kamathipura

The Bombay High Court Monday dismissed a PIL that expressed concerns over plans sanctioned by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal to redevelop Pila House in south Mumbai’s Kamathipura. The PIL claimed that the redevelopment is not in accordance with Development Control & Promotion Regulations (DCPR), 2034.

The bench held that there was no violation of the DCPR in the grant of the approval by the BMC commissioner and the contentions raised by the petitioner were “unfounded and devoid of any merits”.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne passed a verdict in the PIL filed in 2021 by Mumbai resident Asif Abdul Sattar, a partner in a sweet shop called ‘Suleman Usman Mithaiwala’, through advocates Shishir Joshi and Priti Joshi.

Sattar alleged that on November 12, 2020, Chahal had permitted Floor Space Index (FSI) 3 on gross plot area under regulation 33(7) and incentive FSI 1 on net plot area under regulation 33 (18) of the DCPR in respect of the redevelopment of the property ‘Pila House-Platinum’ at Patthe Bapurao Marg, without assigning any reason.

Chahal had ignored the earlier orders of May 2017, June 2019, and November 2019 made by his predecessors, the plea claimed.

Sattar said he learnt that while some occupants of the Pila Building were certified as eligible for rehabilitation, many were not and the redevelopment is not in accordance with DCPR, 2034.

On December 5, last year, the high court, raising suspicion that the petitioner “might have been set up by some occupants who are not eligible for rehabilitation,” had asked Sattar to deposit Rs 2 lakh as a pre-condition for hearing, which he complied with.

Advertisement

Senior advocate Aspi Chinoy and advocate Joel Carlos, appearing for the BMC, opposed the PIL. Chinoy denied the allegation of the petitioner and submitted that the decision was consistent with the generality of past approvals in the case and the same was justified.

Senior advocate Anil Anturkar, representing developers Rubberwala Housing and Infrastructure Limited, which is carrying out the redevelopment work, indicated that third-party rights in favour of interested buyers were being created.

He raised a preliminary objection to the PIL and said the same was filed with delay despite Sattar knowing that the redevelopment project commenced in 2014. The petitioner moved the court on November 16, 2021, when construction of the new building upon redevelopment had progressed and three buildings were constructed up to the 17th floor at the site.

Advertisement

The bench did not accept the objection of delay and said the same was “misplaced”. It observed that the BMC had “consistently followed” the same policy while allowing development under a combination of schemes.

The bench noted that it “did not find any exception” made by incumbent commissioner Chahal while granting permission to the developer. The Court said it was “unable to hold that BMC has accorded any excessive FSI to the developer.”

The Court also observed no violation by the developer in handing over the surplus built-up area to Mumbai Building Repair and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB).

Furthermore, the bench observed that the petitioner “ought to have been careful in levelling personal allegations against high-ranking officials including the Municipal Commissioner and Chief Engineer” and should have avoided making them parties in person. “For such conduct, the petitioner deserves admonition,” the bench said.

However, the bench said that it would not penalise the petitioner even though a coordinate bench had stated that the security deposit shall stand forfeited if the petitioner had failed in his claim.

Advertisement

Dismissing the plea, the bench allowed him to withdraw the security deposit of Rs 2 lakh from the HC registry.