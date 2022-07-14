scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 14, 2022

Bombay HC on village near Eknath Shinde native place: Helipads OK, but proper roads must

The remarks came while hearing a public-interest petition on the plight of students in Khirkhindi—close to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s native place of Dare, which has two helipads but lacks basic infrastructure.

Written by Ajay Jadhav | Pune |
July 14, 2022 7:53:32 pm
Bombay High Court, Krakow, Poland, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News“Villages have two helipads, but not roads or bridges. We don’t mind helipads in some villages, but at the same time we also want to see roads for children to go to school or college, finish their education and help society,” Justice Prasanna Varale said on Thursday. (File)

While hearing a public-interest petition on the plight of students in Khirkhindi—close to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s native village of Dare, which has two helipads but lacks basic infrastructure—the Bombay High Court has said the court does not mind some villages having helipads but wants them to have roads so that children can go to school.

“Villages have two helipads, but not roads or bridges. We don’t mind helipads in some villages, but at the same time we also want to see roads for children to go to school or college, finish their education and help society,” Justice Prasanna Varale said on Thursday.

“We only want the state government to take positive steps and do whatever is possible and find a solution,” added the bench also comprising Justice Shrikant Kulkarni.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The Indian Express on June 25 reported that Dare, in Satara district, had two helipads but lacked proper education and health facilities. There are 104 villages along the Koyna river on the foothills of the Sahyadri hills. The area is skirted by the forest reserve on one side and Koyna river on the other. Since road connectivity is poor, residents have to cross the river to access education and health facilities. They have to cover a lot of distance by road and are dependent mainly on boats to cross the river. Students are given holidays in summer, when the Koyna river is dry and no water transport is available.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 14, 2022: Why to read ‘Global Gender Gap Index 2022’ or ‘Mu...Premium
UPSC Key-July 14, 2022: Why to read ‘Global Gender Gap Index 2022’ or ‘Mu...
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformationPremium
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformation
Explained: As Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde battle over Shiv Sena sy...Premium
Explained: As Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde battle over Shiv Sena sy...
From his time in office to later, uneasy ties between BJP, Hamid AnsariPremium
From his time in office to later, uneasy ties between BJP, Hamid Ansari

Amicus curiae Sanjeev Kadam submitted that Shinde had made available a motorboat for children to cross the river, but it was sort of a temporary measure.

The court directed the chief secretary to hold a meeting of state government departments on the issue and submit a report along with an affidavit by August 30.

More from Mumbai

The residents are hopeful that their lives will change now that Shinde has been sworn in as chief minister, after 40 Shiv Sena MLAs deserted former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to rally behind him. Thackeray had to step down as chief minister as the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance lost its majority in the Assembly. Shinde came to power with BJP support.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 14: Latest News
Advertisement