HC reserves verdict in former BMC corporator’s plea challenging reduction of civic body wards

THE BOMBAY High Court on Wednesday concluded and reserved its verdict in a plea filed by former corporator Raju Pednekar, challenging the state government’s decision to reverse the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s decision to continue the delimitation of BMC wards.

The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government in August 2022 reversed the MVA decision, and reduced the number of wards to 227 from 236. The state government, meanwhile, kept assuring that it “would not proceed” with the delimitation process for the BMC elections till further orders.

Initiated in 2021 — during the MVA government’s regime — the delimitation exercise had increased the number of electoral wards in BMC to 236 from 227. However, an ordinance issued by the Eknath Shinde government on August 8 last year reduced the wards to 227; and the ordinance was replaced by the Act on September 8.

A division bench of Justices Sunil B Shukre and Mahendra V Chandwani conducted a three-day hearing from Monday (January 16) to Wednesday.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf, for the state government, opposed the plea and submitted “no violation of apex court orders of May 4, 2022, and subsequent orders”, and the impugned decision was taken in furtherance of the Supreme Court orders. Saraf said that the ‘number of corporators is fixed by a statute, and the same cannot be increased or changed, merely because the population had increased without considering the latest Census figures for 2021, which is not yet conducted’.

The SC had allowed the State Election Commission (SEC) to proceed with the election for local bodies on the basis of the ‘delimitation done’ prior to March 11 last year, Saraf said, adding that the delimitation for 236 wards, however, was not ‘finalised’ till then. Therefore, the elections were required to be conducted with 227 wards.

Advocate Sachindra Shetye, for the SEC, told the bench that it had lawfully issued the final notification for the delimitation for 236 wards in May 2022 after the SC order.

Under the constitutional mandate, SEC has no choice but to conduct elections. He added that now the number of seats are reduced to 227 and the SEC cannot go back to 236 seats as a new Act is in force. However, he added that the SEC will abide by the court order in the present case.

Senior advocate SK Mishra, for the BMC, submitted that the SEC could not have gone ahead with the final notification for delimitation for 236 wards, and the same was against the SC order.

Senior advocate Aspi Chinoy, representing the petitioner, submitted that the state government interpreted the SC order “manifestly arbitrary”, and the decision to reverse the process was to “delay the elections” and “salvage losing battle and the situation”.