Bombay HC: ‘Use electric vehicles to ferry LPG cylinders to Matheran’

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday suggested that electric vehicles should be used for supplying LPG cylinders to ecologically-sensitive Matheran, after it was informed that inflammable materials, including LPG, cannot be carried on railway wagons as per safety norms.

Justice Anil K Menon was hearing a plea filed by former MLA Suresh Narayan Lad, seeking relaxation on vehicular restrictions in Matheran to supply essential goods during lockdown.

On May 16, in a relief to nearly 30,000 residents of Matheran and neighbouring villages, HC had considered the decision of interim monitoring committee set up by the Ministry of Environment and Forests and allowed vehicles transporting essential goods to reach the core-sensitive area of the hill station thrice a week by following pollution control norms until the commencement of goods transport by the Railways.

