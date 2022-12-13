Bombay HC refuses urgent hearing in Nawab Malik’s bail plea, seeks Enforcement Directorate’s reply

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused an urgent hearing on a plea by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former minister Nawab Malik, who has challenged the November 30 special court order rejecting his bail plea.

Malik was arrested in February by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case registered over a property called Goawala compound in Kurla, linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Malik, who was a minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, faces health issues and has been admitted to a private hospital since May. The special court had said he would continue to remain in the hospital till further orders.

Senior advocate Amit Desai urged a single-judge bench of Justice Makarand S Karnik to grant urgent hearing in the case, after which Justice Karnik said that the indulgence was given only for medical reasons and he would have heard it if treatment was not available to the applicant. However, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh for ED told the court that Malik had been admitted to a private hospital and was receiving treatment since May, this year. Singh alleged that it has become a trend to file bail pleas on merits and then seek urgent circulation of matter for hearing on medical grounds.

Justice Karnik then said that there was no urgency in hearing Malik’s plea and that it can be posted later. “You (Malik) are in a private hospital. I cannot hear this even for a second (at present stage). There are other pleas pending before me. Even if you are discharged (from hospital) still you have to satisfy the court that there is no treatment available, only then the court will hear you,” the judge told Malik’s lawyer.

Thereafter, Desai told the bench that his client had only one functional kidney, required an urgent transplant and the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court has been monitoring his health condition. Desai apprehended that the ED may move a plea seeking Malik be discharged from the hospital, while Malik’s family sought to start the procedure of kidney transplant and the same would require certain tests and consulting specialists and therefore relief be granted.

Justice Karnik asked Desai to submit what treatment is required, based on which the central agency can file its response and the court can pass orders thereafter.

“If he has to go for surgery or whatever, ED will not oppose it. If it is about health…I am sure ASG Singh will not oppose. And I am not inclined to order for any discharge or anything,” the judge said. Singh responded that the agency would never oppose medical treatment or seeking expert opinion.

Seeking ED’s affidavit in reply to the plea within two weeks, the bench posted Malik’s plea hearing to January 6. The court also granted liberty to Malik to approach the vacation bench during Christmas week in case of a medical emergency.

Malik, in his plea before the high court, filed through advocates Taraq Sayed and Kushal Mor, stated that despite finding flaws in the statement of witness Munira Plumber, the special court rejected his bail and the same was unwarranted.

The plea also said that the special court overlooked Malik’s critical medical condition and referred to the high court order granting bail to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in an ED case based on the medical condition. He said that there was no predicate offence registered against him, therefore no Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) could have been registered against him and added that the concerned immovable property cannot be termed as ‘proceeds of crime’.”

The NCP leader sought relief from the high court stating that a special PMLA court had erred in rejecting the bail plea by passing an “arbitrary” order.