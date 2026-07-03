Bombay High Court upholds CDSL’s liability to compensate investor for Rs 86 lakh in lost shares

The HC noted that based on the title to the transferred shares, BRH pledged them with HDFC Bank to avail a loan facility. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court’s two-judge bench on Thursday upheld the arbitral award to compensate a Mumbai-based investor whose shares worth Rs. 86.02 lakh lakh were fraudulently pledged and siphoned by a stockbroking firm BRH Wealth Kreators.

A division bench of Justices Bharati H Dangre and Manjusha A Deshpande on July 2 rejected the arbitration appeal by Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) that challenged the December 1, 2025 order passed by a single-judge bench of Justice Sandeep V Marne granting relief to investor Daksha Narendra Bhavsar.

She had opened a demat account with Kolkata-based company Wealth Kreators Limited (BRH), which was registered as a stockbroker with the Stock Exchanges and a registered Depository Participant (DP) with the CDSL.