Bombay High Court upholds CDSL’s liability to compensate investor for Rs 86 lakh in lost shares
A division bench of Justices Bharati H Dangre and Manjusha A Deshpande on July 2 rejected the arbitration appeal by Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) that challenged the December 1, 2025 order passed by a single-judge bench of Justice Sandeep V Marne granting relief to investor Daksha Narendra Bhavsar.
The Bombay High Court’s two-judge bench on Thursday upheld the arbitral award to compensate a Mumbai-based investor whose shares worth Rs. 86.02 lakh lakh were fraudulently pledged and siphoned by a stockbroking firm BRH Wealth Kreators.
A division bench of Justices Bharati H Dangre and Manjusha A Deshpande on July 2 rejected the arbitration appeal by Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) that challenged the December 1, 2025 order passed by a single-judge bench of Justice Sandeep V Marne granting relief to investor Daksha Narendra Bhavsar.
She had opened a demat account with Kolkata-based company Wealth Kreators Limited (BRH), which was registered as a stockbroker with the Stock Exchanges and a registered Depository Participant (DP) with the CDSL.
Based on the Power of Attorney (POA) executed by Bhavsar and her late husband in 2018, BRH had transferred equity shares from her demat account to its clearing member/trading member (TM/CM) account, and the title to the shares owned by Bhavsar got transferred to BRH. The HC had noted that in the same manner, BRH had transferred shares of 9,493 clients into its second TM/CM or proprietary account.
The HC noted that based on the title to the transferred shares, BRH pledged them with HDFC Bank to avail a loan facility. It was noted that CDSL accepted the request for the creation of the pledge. After BRH defaulted, HDFC Bank invoked the pledge and sold the securities.
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), on Bhavsar’s plea, had then directed CDSL to pay her the value of the lost shares, stating that the pledge occurred while BRH was functioning as CDSL’s DP. The SAT also allowed Bhavsar to initiate arbitration proceedings against CDSL.
The Arbitral Tribunal passed an award in Bhavsar’s favour allowing her claim of Rs. 86.02 lakh along with 9 per cent interest to be paid by CDSL, which was challenged in the High Court.
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Observing that CDSL was attempting the “mere footballing” of Bhavsar’s genuine claim to the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Justice Marne had observed that the Arbitral Tribunal had “rightly captured” that as DP, BRH acted as an agent of CDSL, with whom shares were entrusted for safekeeping. Aggrieved by Justice Marne’s ruling, CDSL approached a division bench, which rejected its appeal on Friday, holding that the single-judge bench did not err in its verdict.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
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