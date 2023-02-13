Bombay HC junks PIL seeking uniform rules to celebrate Ganesh Utsav as per traditional practices

The Bombay High Court recently dismissed a PIL seeking directions to the state government to frame uniform rules and regulations for Ganpati Utsav celebrations as per traditional practices. The plea also sought directions to the authorities for safety measures for public gatherings at Ganesh worship places.

A division bench of acting Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne on February 8 passed an order in the PIL filed by one Pushkaraj Shekherrao Indurkar through advocate Bhushan U Deshmukh.

The bench noted that “not a single instance as to how the safety measures are not taken (by the government) is narrated” in the plea. The petitioner also did not suggest any such measures, it added.

The court noted that the same petitioner had filed another PIL in 2016 which had sought directions to authorities not to give permission for celebrating Ganpati festival to unregistered Ganpati mandals. The 2016 plea had sought action against Ganpati mandals for collecting donations without taking prior permission from the charity commissioner. The PIL had also sought to frame guidelines for the safety of the people gathering for Ganpati festivals.

The other prayers in 2016 PIL included direction to local bodies to make available a compulsory lake or tank for immersion of Ganesh idols, guidelines for making idols and to ensure that non-biodegradable and polluted materials are not used for the same. The bench led by then Chief Justice Manjula Chellur on September 2, 2016, had refused to grant the petitioner’s prayers and had disposed of the plea.

It had noted that the guidelines were already issued in light of an April 2015 judgment of the high court and had allowed the petitioner to seek reliefs after perusing the same along with the provisions in case such reliefs were excluded in earlier high court directions.

The bench led by Justice Gangapurwala held, “For the same purpose, the second PIL would not be tenable. The court had observed in its order of September 2016 that there is no mention of a particular incident. In the present matter also, no such instances are provided for. In view of the order dated September 2, 2016, the present PIL cannot be considered. The PIL, as such, is dismissed.”