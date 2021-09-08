‘Not inclined’: Bombay HC turns down Deepak Kocchar’s appeal for urgent hearing

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused to grant an urgent hearing to Deepak Kocchar, businessman and husband of Chanda Kocchar, the former managing director and CEO of ICICI Bank, on a plea seeking quashing of proceedings against him in a money-laundering case.

Earlier this year, Kocchar had approached the HC challenging the special court’s order issuing summons to him based on the prosecution complaint (chargesheet) filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him.

Kocchar’s counsel Dadichi Mhaispurkar submitted to the court that the special court is likely to frame charges in the case by next month and requested for a hearing by the High Court before that. Justice S K Shinde said that he was not inclined to hear the petition on priority and asked what the urgency was to give priority to the matter, adding the special court could go on with the trial. The case will now be heard before the HC on September 22.

Kocchar was arrested on September 7 last year by the ED in connection with the Videocon-ICICI loan case. In his petition, Kocchar relied on an order by the adjudicating authority under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, which said that the assets belonging to the couple attached by the ED did not qualify as proceeds of crime, among other grounds.