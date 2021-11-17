Bombay HC transfers judge presiding over criminal cases related to MPs, MLAs

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday issued an order transferring the judge notified to preside over the special court for trials of criminal cases against MPs and MLAs at the Mumbai City Civil and Sessions Court.

Additional sessions judge H S Satbhai was transferred to Kelapur in Yavatmal with immediate effect. The Registrar of the Bombay High Court said that this is an administrative order.

The judicial officer was presiding over cases related to MPs and MLAs, including the recent remand pleas of former home minister Anil Deshmukh and the money laundering case filed against NCP leader Eknath Khadse.

He had passed orders in September discharging NCP Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and others in the Maharashtra Sadan scam case being probed by the state Anti-Corruption Bureau. From last August till July, the judge was handling cases designated under the Narcotic Drugs and Pyschotropic Substances Act before being notified to preside over the special court for trials against MPs and MLAs.