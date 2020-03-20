Bombay HC to police: ‘Book officials for misappropriating funds meant for well in Jalna’

The court, during an earlier hearing, had directed Mantha Taluka police to prepare a report as to whether a well had been dug in the said land. (File) The court, during an earlier hearing, had directed Mantha Taluka police to prepare a report as to whether a well had been dug in the said land. (File)

The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court has ordered police to register crime against officials and contractor for misappropriating Rs 70 lakh funds meant for digging a well in drought-affected Jalna district.

The order was passed earlier this month after the petitioner 30-year-old Mohan Wayal, a resident of Pangri village in Jalna district of Marathwda — informed the court that no new well under the National Rural Drinking Water Programme was dug in the land he had donated and that funds for the same were sanctioned and misappropriated.

A division bench of Justice Tanaji V Nalawade and Justice Mukund G Sewlikar was hearing the plea by Wayal, seeking to register crime against Pangri village panchayat members and other officials responsible for supervision of measurement and sanction of bills for the well.

Wayal told the court that though government officials claimed that a well was dug and pipeline was laid on his land, he did not find any new well and the same was corroborated by the local police.

Advocate V A Bagal, representing the petitioner, said that in 2016, a well was to be dug under the Centre’s scheme, which was to be implemented through village panchayat, and Wayal had donated two gunthas (nearly 2,000 sq feet) land for it. Wayal alleged that false record was created and the sanctioned amount of over Rs 70 lakh was misappropriated.

The court, during an earlier hearing, had directed Mantha Taluka police to prepare a report as to whether a well had been dug in the said land. The police submitted that there were three wells in the vicinity of the gifted plot, but all were dug prior to the scheme.

The court said the tahsildar (revenue officer) approved the sanctions and failed to give an honest report on whether the well was dug as per the scheme. The tahsildar also tried to pass off a well dug by Wayal’s brother prior to the scheme as a new well, the court added.

After examining the police report and material on record, the bench directed the police to file criminal cases against all concerned officials.

The bench said, “A show was created that this was the new well and even pipeline was led to show that supply of drinking water was actually made to villagers.”

The court added, “We hope that the investigation agency will go to the root of the matter and trace all persons, including those who were expected to take measurement and make order of releasing the amount. The contractor to whom the amount is shown to be paid also needs to be booked.”

