Bombay HC to hear plea seeking Rs 36L compensation for ‘medical negligence’ at Covid-19 centre

The Bombay High Court on Thursday (February 9) will hear a plea on ‘medical negligence’ at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run Covid-19 jumbo centre, and petitioner Deepak Shah — a 54-year-old man from Andheri — seeking Rs 36 lakh compensation for the ordeal he underwent.

Shah, who filed a writ petition through his son, who is his authorised representative, sought a compensation of Rs 36 lakh for ‘incompetent and improper medical treatment’ by the doctors at the civic-run Jumbo Covid Hospital at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Shah, through advocates Kainaz Irani and Abhishek Bhaduri, submitted that he had undergone hernia operation a few days before testing positive for Covid-19 in April 2021, and was quarantined and admitted to the Jumbo Covid Centre at BKC. He claimed that the doctors at the centre did not treat him properly, and he developed an infection and had to undergo two more surgeries.

He claimed in the plea that Shah’s family had informed medical practitioners at the centre about his hernia surgery, and the care he required thereafter. However, doctors and other medical staff at the centre did not pay heed to it and administered four-five injections to Shah’s stomach every day. As a result, he developed an infection in the surgery area and pus too. After he was discharged from the centre, Shah consulted the doctor who had performed his hernia operation as he was suffering from stomach or abdomen aches.

The plea which has the state health department, the Dean of Centre and BMC as respondents to the case stated that Shah was ‘no longer fit to work’ and was largely bed-ridden. The petition urged the court to constitute an independent medical board to examine his claims, and sought a compensation of Rs 36 lakh for the damages caused to him.

Pending hearing of the plea, Shah sought an award of Rs 50,000 as an interim compensation. A division bench of Justices AS Chandurkar and MW Chandwani will hear the plea next on February 9.