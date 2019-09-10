Bombay HC to hear petitions on tree-felling in Aarey from Sept 17

The Bombay High Court on Monday said it will begin hearing petitions on the cutting of 2,646 trees in Aarey for a Metro carshed from September 17, on a day-to-day basis, for five days.

Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog had called all parties related to the matter in court on Monday to inform them that many Public Interest Litigations are being filed. The petitions are about seeking to declare Aarey as a forest, to check if Aarey is part of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, to save the floodplain and to ask for Environmental Clearance.

Senior counsel Aspi Chinoy for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation told the court that as the issues are separate, the petitions should be heard separately. He further said if the court starts hearing the petition on whether Aarey is a forest area or not, then the issue regarding cutting of trees for the Metro project will be sidelined.

The court has, however, has not yet decided as to which petition should be heard first. A counsel for the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation requested the court to hear the petition on the decision of the Tree Authority first because of time concerns.

Chief Justice Nandrajog further said he researched balancing the rights on environment vis a vis development. He passed on a research document which calculates environment damage in terms of value.

The court, which had previously heard a petition filed by Zoru Bhathena challenging the decision of Tree Authority approving the removal of trees, said that the resolution dated August 29, passed by the Tree Authority for the removal of trees, is a “brazen breach” of a high court order passed in July. The HC order said the opinions of experts members of the team must be valued and should become an essential facet of decision-making. This decision must contain the reason why the objection is being overruled, it added.