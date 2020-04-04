Bombay HC to govt: ‘Give details of steps taken to provide shelter, ration to migrants’

Justice A A Sayed was hearing a PIL filed by NGO Sarva Hara Jan Andolan, seeking various reliefs for migrant workers and underprivileged persons across state. Justice A A Sayed was hearing a PIL filed by NGO Sarva Hara Jan Andolan, seeking various reliefs for migrant workers and underprivileged persons across state.

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the state government to inform it about the steps taken for the well-being of the migrants and the underprivileged to protect them from COVID-19.

The court sought a report on steps the government had taken to provide temporary shelter and medical facilities to migrants stuck at different districts in Maharashtra without daily wages.

Advocate Kranti L C, representing the NGO, told the court that following the imposition of the nationwide lockdown, the Union government had come up with reliefs for the underprivileged, including free ration for three months. However, the state, through government resolutions (GRs) dated March 29 and March 30, had said beneficiaries would have to pay a nominal amount for getting foodgrains through the public distribution system. The NGO claimed that the GRs were against the Centre’s scheme and therefore be quashed.

The PIL also sought the state should constitute task forces in every district, comprising officials of local bodies, who will collate, execute and supervise the implementation of various GRs and orders in coordination with NGOs, trade unions and civil society members. The task force, as per the plea, would give timely status report to the municipal council or zilla parishad and panchayats. Further directions were sought to the state government to provide temporary accommodation and medical facilities for migrants displaced due to lockdown and providing minimum wages of three months to those migrants who are registered with employee guarantee schemes.

The lawyer, appearing for the state, submitted that steps were being taken for the migrants and the underprivileged, including providing them free ration and medical facilities like masks and sanitisers. After hearing submissions, the bench observed that as the Supreme Court was seized of a similar plea, it cannot pass any order but told the state to give details of measures it has initiated for welfare of migrants and marginalised sections. It posted the matter for further hearing on April 8.

