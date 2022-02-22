Bombay HC to Chief Secretary: ‘Must revisit decision to allow only fully vaccinated people on local trains’

The Bombay High Court on Monday asked Maharashtra Chief Secretary (CS) Debashish Chakrabarty to inform on Tuesday if the government would withdraw its last year’s decision to permit only fully vaccinated people aboard local trains.

The court orally observed that while such a decision taken by then CS Sitaram Kunte was “not in accordance with law,” the Covid-19 situation has improved and as “Maharashtra had handled it beautifully,” it should “not invite bad name” to itself by continuing with the decision.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Makarand S Karnik was hearing two PILs which sought that all people in Mumbai Metropolitan Region be allowed to travel by local trains, and workplaces, irrespective of their vaccination status.

Representing the state government, senior advocate Anil Anturkar submitted the original records pertaining to the decisions. The bench said that while the Covid-19 Task force on July 29 had observed that local trains be made available for common people, the state took a decision not to allow the same.

“Once we go into relevant records, more and more questions will come up. Ask your government to withdraw the decision,” the bench told the state lawyer. After the bench sought to know why Kunte took the decision with urgency, the state government lawyer failed to explain. “Then it is the end of the matter,” the bench said.

Thereafter, Anturkar said he had communicated with Chakrabarty and he would request the CS to call an SEC meeting within two-three weeks and take a decision after reviewing the Covid situation in the state. “The CS has to withdraw the order. Whatever has been done by his predecessor is not in accordance with law. Now the situation has improved. Even Maharashtra handled it beautifully…Why are you inviting a bad name? (to state)? This is no adversarial litigation. Let bygones be bygones,” the bench orally remarked.

Seeking Chakrabarty’s response, the HC posted further hearing to February 22.