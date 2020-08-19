Bombay HC temporarily restrains Emami from using ‘Glow and Handsome’ trademark for skincare products

On July 2, HUL had said that it would rebrand ‘Fair & Lovely’ to ‘Glow & Lovely’ after facing backlash that the name promoted negative stereotypes towards darker skin tones.

The Bombay High Court on Monday temporarily restrained Emami Limited, which owns ‘Fair and Handsome’ brand of products, from using the trademark ‘Glow and Handsome’ for its grooming and skincare products until further orders.

The HC reiterated that Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), which had announced that it would rebrand its skin lightening cream ‘Fair & Lovely’ to ‘Glow & Lovely’ and call its skin cream for men ‘Glow & Handsome,’ was prima facie the “prior adopter” of the trademark.

Justice Suresh C Gupte passed an ad-interim order while hearing an interim plea in a trademark infringement suit filed by HUL, seeking to restrain Emami from using the mark ‘Glow and Handsome’ for grooming, skincare and cosmetic products pending hearing of HUL’s infringement suit.

